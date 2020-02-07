Silent Notary (SNTR) Market Cap Tops $167,964.00

Silent Notary (CURRENCY:SNTR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 7th. Silent Notary has a market capitalization of $167,964.00 and approximately $13,699.00 worth of Silent Notary was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Silent Notary has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. One Silent Notary token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, Hotbit, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $293.19 or 0.02998327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00226162 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00032795 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00131944 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About Silent Notary

Silent Notary launched on November 9th, 2017. Silent Notary’s total supply is 186,462,812,051 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,470,521,339 tokens. Silent Notary’s official Twitter account is @SilentNotary and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Silent Notary is /r/SilentNotary and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Silent Notary is silentnotary.com.

Buying and Selling Silent Notary

Silent Notary can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit, DDEX, YoBit and TOPBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silent Notary directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silent Notary should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Silent Notary using one of the exchanges listed above.

