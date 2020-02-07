Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Announces Earnings Results

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) released its earnings results on Thursday. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Silicon Motion Technology updated its Q1 2020

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.04. 631,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,850. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day moving average is $41.18. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SIMO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Summit Insights cut Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wedbush started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Nomura upgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.78.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

