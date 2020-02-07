Simmons Bank Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its position in Alphabet by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,758,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 2,225 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 6,125 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 33.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $1,245.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price target (up previously from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,479.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,396. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,414.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,285.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market cap of $1,020.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

