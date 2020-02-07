Simmons Bank Trims Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Simmons Bank trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,612,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,992,000 after acquiring an additional 183,533 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,417,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,143,000 after acquiring an additional 298,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,681,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,776,000 after acquiring an additional 216,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $126.08. 5,914,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,205,738. The stock has a market cap of $313.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.60, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.99 and its 200 day moving average is $121.77. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $96.70 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at $487,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

