Sitime (SITM) versus Its Competitors Critical Contrast

Sitime (NASDAQ: SITM) is one of 130 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sitime to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Sitime alerts:

0.3% of Sitime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sitime and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sitime $84.07 million N/A -49.84 Sitime Competitors $3.33 billion $593.92 million 11.06

Sitime’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sitime. Sitime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Sitime and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sitime N/A N/A N/A Sitime Competitors -101.15% -5.82% -2.92%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sitime and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sitime 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sitime Competitors 2589 8261 13820 854 2.51

Sitime presently has a consensus target price of $30.20, indicating a potential downside of 3.82%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 5.40%. Given Sitime’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sitime has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Sitime rivals beat Sitime on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.