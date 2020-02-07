Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SKX. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Skechers USA from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Skechers USA from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Argus raised Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Skechers USA to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.05.

Shares of NYSE SKX traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.34. 2,927,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,052. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Skechers USA has a 1 year low of $27.10 and a 1 year high of $44.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Skechers USA will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 16,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $662,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $574,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,051 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,143. 28.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gerstein Fisher lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 147.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gerstein Fisher now owns 82,140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after acquiring an additional 48,927 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,042,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $0. Cabot Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,349,000. Finally, First American Bank lifted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 799.3% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 65,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 58,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

