SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $412.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) to announce $412.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $426.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $395.00 million. SM Energy posted sales of $394.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SM Energy.

Several research firms have issued reports on SM. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. SM Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.21.

SM opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $6.84 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $978.47 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 3.16.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $132,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the third quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

