Snap-on’s (SNA) Buy Rating Reiterated at Barrington Research

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $185.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SNA. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Shares of SNA stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.87. 23,006 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $166.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.78. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $143.12 and a 52 week high of $174.00.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.08. The business had revenue of $955.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.58 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 21.16%. Snap-on’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Snap-on will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.66, for a total transaction of $3,253,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $726,910.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,674. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,918,000 after acquiring an additional 17,507 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 661,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,080,000 after acquiring an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 564,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,609,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 16.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 390,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,147,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 217,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

