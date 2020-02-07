Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00-0.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.40). The company issued revenue guidance of $465-500 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.86 million.Sohu.com also updated its Q4 2019

Pre-Market guidance to 0.00-0.25 EPS.

SOHU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Sohu.com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BidaskClub downgraded Sohu.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sohu.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a hold rating and a $11.30 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sohu.com from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $11.70 on Friday. Sohu.com has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $431.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.03.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $482.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.81) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

