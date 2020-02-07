SolarCoin (SLR) Trading Down 5.6% Over Last Week

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. One SolarCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0152 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges including Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Bittrex. In the last seven days, SolarCoin has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $869,292.00 and approximately $668.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00755091 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007825 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SLR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,920,305 coins and its circulating supply is 57,345,200 coins. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SolarCoin

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Livecoin, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

