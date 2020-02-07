Solaris (XLR) Price Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, Solaris has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Solaris has a market capitalization of $372,722.00 and $76.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solaris coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00002120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, Kucoin, CryptoBridge and OOOBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000265 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000046 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,802,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,802,591 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin.

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Kucoin, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

