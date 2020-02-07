South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) Position Trimmed by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,821 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.60% of South Jersey Industries worth $18,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

SJI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.80.

SJI stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 33,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,156. South Jersey Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $28.58 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.91.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

