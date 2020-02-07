SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. SpartanNash reported earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. SpartanNash’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 9.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,681,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,288,000 after purchasing an additional 223,193 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,339,000 after purchasing an additional 31,912 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 949.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 543,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after purchasing an additional 492,007 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter worth approximately $5,803,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 35.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 244,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 64,153 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $452.88 million, a PE ratio of -32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $22.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.46.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

