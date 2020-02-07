SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Sold by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,330 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after purchasing an additional 81,238 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 23,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 527,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,674,000 after purchasing an additional 177,179 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.54. 6,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,116. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.49. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $26.22.

About SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

