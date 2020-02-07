SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $7,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $39.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

