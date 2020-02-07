Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) by 111.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,264 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SRC. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 43.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,359,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,631 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 20.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,194,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,031,000 after acquiring an additional 373,505 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 349.2% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 386,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,489,000 after acquiring an additional 300,323 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,010,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 188.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 230,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 150,707 shares during the period. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE SRC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.08. 13,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,088. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.72. Spirit Realty Capital Inc has a 1-year low of $36.69 and a 1-year high of $54.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.41.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.65. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial, office and data center properties.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.