Spreng Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 122,844 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000. AT&T makes up approximately 4.5% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 25,190,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,195,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $37.25. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. HSBC lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.