Spreng Capital Management Inc. Invests $4.04 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 65,815 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $4,041,000. Verizon Communications makes up 3.8% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319,802 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 7,353 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 140,096 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,196,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,038,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.30 and a 12 month high of $62.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 33.39%. The business had revenue of $34.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

