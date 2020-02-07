StableUSD Hits Market Capitalization of $1.61 Million (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. StableUSD has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $12.54 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00010205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. In the last week, StableUSD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.03 or 0.03300420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00220858 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00033007 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00128775 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,664,924 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,626,253 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog.

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

