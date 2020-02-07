Staker (STR) Price Down 10.4% Over Last Week

Staker (CURRENCY:STR) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Staker has a total market capitalization of $2,043.00 and $1.00 worth of Staker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Staker has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. One Staker token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.47 or 0.03022736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010293 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00218390 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00032636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00127069 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Staker Token Profile

Staker’s total supply is 2,076,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,502,948 tokens. Staker’s official website is staker.network. The Reddit community for Staker is /r/Staker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Staker’s official Twitter account is @StakerToken.

Buying and Selling Staker

Staker can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Staker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

