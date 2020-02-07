State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 3,244 Shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Lululemon Athletica worth $34,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.17.

LULU stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $243.51. 1,087,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.79. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $141.01 and a 52 week high of $250.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $237.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.91.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

