State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,257,467 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 38,854 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of eBay worth $45,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 17,483 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in eBay by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,165 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 73,689 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of eBay by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,889 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY traded down $1.80 on Friday, reaching $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,987,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,723,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.51. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $42.00.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. eBay had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that eBay Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.14%.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EBAY shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

In related news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 7,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $281,480.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,393,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,183 shares of company stock worth $5,776,453. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.