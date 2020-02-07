State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,764 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of PPG Industries worth $45,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,692,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,714,770,000 after purchasing an additional 232,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,625,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,377,732,000 after purchasing an additional 69,569 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,202,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,975 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 912,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 2.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 848,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $100,561,000 after purchasing an additional 18,744 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on PPG shares. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.28.

Shares of PPG Industries stock traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $122.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,314,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,824. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.36 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.46.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.