State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 387,498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Amphenol worth $41,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,574 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Amphenol by 7.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 23.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 201,251 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Amphenol by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on APH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.23.

In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $945,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $945,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:APH traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $103.36. 1,394,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,757. The stock has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.67 and a 200-day moving average of $98.86. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.78 and a fifty-two week high of $110.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.74%.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.