State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of General Mills worth $40,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in General Mills by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,020,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.8% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. National Pension Service lifted its stake in General Mills by 4.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 808,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,550,000 after purchasing an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Mills by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after purchasing an additional 435,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.61.

NYSE GIS traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $51.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,470,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616,465. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.12 and a 12-month high of $56.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.22. The stock has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

