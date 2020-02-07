State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,130 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Kroger worth $34,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,033,000 after buying an additional 876,611 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,024,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,079,000 after purchasing an additional 88,930 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. raised its stake in Kroger by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,388,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,205,000 after purchasing an additional 153,990 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Kroger by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,784,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,575,000 after purchasing an additional 67,301 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Kroger by 42.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,600,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,804 shares during the period. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on KR. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,951,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,346,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.81. Kroger Co has a 1-year low of $20.70 and a 1-year high of $29.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.