State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,740 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of PACCAR worth $34,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PACCAR by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR by 272.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,084,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,584. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $482,608.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

