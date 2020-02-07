State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $277.33 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,782,505 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 65,752 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 0.7% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Cisco Systems worth $277,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 408.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

CSCO stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.97. 16,791,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,397,979. The company has a market cap of $205.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 49.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSCO. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.78.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $3,163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at $15,933,406.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

