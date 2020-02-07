State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $33.34 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,145,455 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of Corning worth $33,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Corning by 132.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,826,791 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,100,000 after buying an additional 1,039,648 shares during the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $24,779,000. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 587.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 523,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 447,188 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,689,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Corning by 23.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,863,918 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,159,000 after purchasing an additional 352,220 shares during the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,372,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.07. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $26.55 and a one year high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on GLW. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at $195,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

