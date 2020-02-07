State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $35.28 Million Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of McKesson worth $35,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McKesson during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of McKesson in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. McKesson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $2.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.32. 1,792,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,837. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.12 and its 200-day moving average is $142.90. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $161.93.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 36.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 14.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.09%.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total transaction of $624,248.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,497,914.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

