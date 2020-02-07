State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $36.33 Million Stock Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 783,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $36,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1,524.2% in the third quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 63.8% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.4% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 58,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.6% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP John P. Stott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $106,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 25,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,198,641.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,352. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,311 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,322. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Shares of NYSE:ADM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.71. 2,267,610 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,103,747. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $36.45 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.63. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Archer Daniels Midland’s payout ratio is currently 43.21%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

