State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $37.36 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Cummins worth $37,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $5.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.80. 1,360,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,351. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.40. The company has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.14 and a 12 month high of $186.73.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CMI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. Cfra lowered shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.69.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

