State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $38.76 Million Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of ONEOK worth $38,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $127,142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 237.2% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 313.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 981,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,318,000 after purchasing an additional 743,900 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,592,000. Finally, Teilinger Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at $21,536,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.36 per share, with a total value of $447,055.84. Also, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $737,396.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a $79.00 price objective on shares of ONEOK and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Shares of OKE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.36. 1,128,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,870,711. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.13 and a 52 week high of $77.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17. The firm has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.53%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

