State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $40.79 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Consolidated Edison worth $40,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,224. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.53. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $77.21 and a one year high of $95.10. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 68.52%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ED shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.73.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

