State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $44.69 Million Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,705 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Electronic Arts worth $44,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total transaction of $50,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,676.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,200 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $499,512.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,938.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,073 shares of company stock valued at $8,838,884 in the last three months. 2.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.09. 2,231,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,603,175. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.22. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 52.52% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

