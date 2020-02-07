State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $45.84 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,153 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of FedEx worth $45,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in FedEx by 9.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,654,161,000 after buying an additional 1,395,988 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in FedEx by 17.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $596,723,000 after buying an additional 599,344 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FedEx by 2,287.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 531,046 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $77,304,000 after buying an additional 508,805 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FedEx by 664.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,291 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $54,480,000 after purchasing an additional 313,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 80.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,033 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $63,764,000 after purchasing an additional 195,007 shares in the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.68.

In related news, Director John A. Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,482,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock traded up $7.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.66. The company had a trading volume of 6,529,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,719. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.32. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $137.78 and a 12 month high of $199.32. The stock has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 741.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.71.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $17.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

