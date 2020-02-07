State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $48.94 Million Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,710 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Travelers Companies worth $48,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 126,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.4% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 17,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.01. 900,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,076. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $124.36 and a one year high of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.17%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.86.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

