State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,162 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $33,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 14.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,199,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,698,000 after purchasing an additional 150,178 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 10,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,495,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $211,846,000 after buying an additional 183,437 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 263.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 813,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,444,000 after buying an additional 589,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,962,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,969,000 after buying an additional 8,233 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on HIG shares. Buckingham Research cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Hartford Financial Services Group to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 30,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total value of $1,914,502.20. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.80, for a total transaction of $1,385,988.60. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HIG traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.81. 2,156,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,222. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.60. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $59.58.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a boost from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.24%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

