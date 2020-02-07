State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Constellation Brands worth $40,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.61.

In other Constellation Brands news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total transaction of $7,132,674.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,870,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,830. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.60. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.52 and a 12 month high of $214.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

