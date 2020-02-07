State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,879 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Motorola Solutions worth $36,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,614 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,722. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.50. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $128.80 and a 52 week high of $185.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.05.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $178.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.38.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

