State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of SBA Communications worth $38,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in SBA Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 139.4% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 261 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBAC stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.82. 363,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,910. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $178.57 and a one year high of $270.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 215.68, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.40.

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $253.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet cut shares of SBA Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.33.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

