State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,229 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Home Depot worth $314,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 9,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,032. The company has a market capitalization of $259.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.37. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

