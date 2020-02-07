State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,439,897 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 13,229 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Home Depot worth $314,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 16,367 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,797,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $179,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 9,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,191,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 20.7% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,733 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 8,041 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $237.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,032. The company has a market capitalization of $259.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.37. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $179.52 and a 1 year high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Longbow Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.