State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of AutoZone worth $42,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. 93.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZO stock traded down $3.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,058.91. The company had a trading volume of 214,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,853. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,151.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,136.60. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $868.75 and a one year high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $13.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,345.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price target (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target (up from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.40.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

