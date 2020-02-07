State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $45,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total transaction of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.14, for a total value of $3,301,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,998,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,345 shares of company stock worth $8,084,415 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY traded down $10.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $387.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,535. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $432.28 and a 200 day moving average of $414.18. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.69. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $349.71 and a 52-week high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 610.76% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.88 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $393.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $495.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.