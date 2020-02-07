State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $39,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,728,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,675,642. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.26. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.26 and a 12 month high of $63.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,325 shares of company stock worth $253,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

