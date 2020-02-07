State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,964 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.16% of WEC Energy Group worth $47,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,158,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,547,000 after buying an additional 550,839 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 6,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.27.

NYSE:WEC traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $99.75. The stock had a trading volume of 787,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 52 week low of $73.74 and a 52 week high of $101.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion and a PE ratio of 27.87.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.6325 dividend. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 65.92%.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total transaction of $88,070.00. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

