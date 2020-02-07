State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,882 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Zimmer Biomet worth $40,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 531,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,571,000 after acquiring an additional 203,268 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $25,567,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 33.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 495,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,992,000 after buying an additional 123,252 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $16,070,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 17.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 757,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,976,000 after buying an additional 114,392 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ZBH traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.39. 875,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $111.17 and a 52 week high of $159.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 12.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Leerink Swann increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.68.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

