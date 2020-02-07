State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 108,420 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,823,359 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 108,420 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.9% of State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Intel worth $348,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in Intel by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,732,319 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $103,679,000 after buying an additional 51,728 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,018,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Intel by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,423,707 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $85,209,000 after buying an additional 150,998 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Intel by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 130,470 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,809,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 188,120 shares of company stock valued at $11,086,765 and sold 82,146 shares valued at $4,611,285. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. FIX boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.02. The stock had a trading volume of 18,116,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,249,934. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $288.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day moving average is $54.75.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 25.87%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

