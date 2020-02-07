State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 15,045 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 774,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,045 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Delta Air Lines worth $45,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,957,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195,893 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,482,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after acquiring an additional 62,435 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,028,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,622,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,507,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,811,000 after acquiring an additional 330,718 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,403,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,826,000 after acquiring an additional 286,189 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Michael P. Huerta bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,758.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,236 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $1,740,081.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,643,610.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie set a $62.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.94.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.92. 3,821,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,797,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $63.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.37 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 33.28%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.02%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

