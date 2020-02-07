State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,750 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $33,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $92,641,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 468.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 390,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,436,000 after buying an additional 322,009 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $43,053,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,416.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 242,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after buying an additional 226,114 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,193,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWK shares. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.67.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $32,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,858.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 16,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.93, for a total transaction of $2,560,044.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,082,544.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,559 shares of company stock worth $3,256,419. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $3.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.05. The stock had a trading volume of 735,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,277,203. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.26 and its 200-day moving average is $151.85. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.77 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

